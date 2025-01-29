K-Wings Send Forward Ayden MacDonald to Mariners
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Ayden MacDonald has been traded to the Maine Mariners for future considerations.
MacDonald, 27, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 209-pound, Langley, BC native who scored five goals with seven assists and 18 penalty minutes in 24 games this season before heading overseas.
The fourth-year pro also scored 22 points (13g-9a) with 65 penalty minutes in 64 games last season for Kalamazoo, adding two goals and an assist in four playoff games.
MacDonald played in 44 games for Greenville as a rookie in 2021-22, scoring 33 points (20g-13a) in the regular season with four more points (2g-2a) in six playoff games. He then notched 15 points (5g-10a) in 46 games for the Swamp Rabbits in 2022-23 before being traded to the K-Wings in March, totaling nine points (2g-7a) in 12 games down the stretch.
Kalamazoo is back on the ice Friday at 8:00 p.m. against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.
