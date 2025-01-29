Mariners Drop Opener in Trois-Rivieres
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - In the first of a three-game series at Colisee Videotron, the Maine Mariners fell 4-1 to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night. Brooklyn Kalmikov's team-leading 12th goal of the season was the only offense that the Mariners could muster.
It took until the final two minutes of the opening period to find the game's first goal. After an extended shift in the offensive zone, the Lions were able to strike first at 18:12. Justin Ducharme's shot from around the top of the left circle leaked its way through Nolan Maier for the 1-0 Lions lead, which they carried into the first intermission.
Early in the 2nd, the Lions doubled the lead when Anthony Beauchamp chopped in a rebound at 1:56 following Tommy Cormier's initial shot off the goal post. The Lions made it 3-0 at 11:24 of the period as Isaac Dufort crashed the net and finished a feed from Anthony Beauregard.
Kalmikov got the Mariners on the board at 8:13 of the third when he was set up by Tristan Thompson from the right wing. The Mariners couldn't close the gap further, and Vincent Sevigny's power pla ygoal at 14:33 put the game away.
Nolan Maier stopped 20 of 24 while Luke Cavallin make 18 saves for the victory. The Lions are now 5-0-1 in six games against Maine this season.
The Mariners (16-20-3-0) have two more games this week in Trois-Rivieres: Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 3 PM. They return to home ice on Sunday at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
