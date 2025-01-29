Gladiators to Host a Watch Party at the Aloft in Lawrenceville
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club will host a watch party for fans on Saturday, February 8th, beginning at 5PM. That night, the team will be taking on the out-of-division Worcester Railers, with the puck expected to drop at 7PM.
The watch party will take place inside the front lobby of the Aloft Hotel, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The address to the location is as follows: 2110 N Brown Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. There will be refreshments available for purchase all throughout the event, with the food menu including burgers, fries, wings, flatbreads, and chips and dips. There will also be a full-service bar for alcohol service.
If fans would like to book a room for the night, they can get one at a discounted rate by using the code A9872 for a discount!
