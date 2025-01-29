Stingrays Top Ghost Pirates 4-1 at Home

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-1 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kyler Kupka (2), Justin Nachbaur, and Jamie Engelbert scored in the victory, and goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 18 of 19 shots. With the win, the Stingrays improved to 26-10-2-2 on the season.

While Ryan Hofer had a prime opportunity that rang off the right post, the first period of play saw no goals. The Stingrays outshot Savannah 11-6 in the first 20 minutes.

The Rays got on the board in the second period with a power-play goal. Kupka tallied his seventh power-play goal of the season when he tipped in a Josh Wilkins shot to put South Carolina up by one.

Savannah answered quickly with a power-play goal of their own. Nachbaur was in the box for a high-sticking double minor penalty, and Ross Armour tied things up when he buried his team-leading 13th goal of the season

Just over a minute into the third period, Kupka notched his 20th goal of the season and second of the night, this time at even strength. Erik Middendorf sent a centering pass for Kupka, who rifled it home from the slot.

Reilly Webb found Nachbaur at center ice six minutes later with a long stretch pass. Nachbaur walked in and beat Savannah goaltender Keith Kinkaid blocker side to make it 3-1. Blake Thompson had the goal's secondary assist.

The Ghost Pirates pulled Kinkaid with just under two and a half minutes remaining, allowing the Stingrays to score their fourth and final goal of the night. Engelbert lofted the puck from the defensive zone all the way down into the empty net with just 24 seconds left on the clock. Micah Miller had the lone assist on Engelbert's tally.

The Stingrays will take on the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, January 31, at the Norfolk Scope. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM.

