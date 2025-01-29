Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-2

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals scored three goals in the first 7:05 of the game in a 6-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Norfolk scored three goals in the opening period, and it started with Brady Fleurent just 1:42 into the game as the Thunder tried to clear several rebounds. Fleurent got the final touch and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for his 17th of the year for a 1-0 lead.

Filip Fornaa Svensson added two goals at 5:07 and 7:05 of the first to put Norfolk up 3-0 and force a goaltending change and Colby Muise replaced Tyler Brennan for the final 12:55 of the first. Adirondack outshot Norfolk 14-9 in the opening frame and took the three-goal lead into the intermission.

Fleurent scored his second of the game and 18th of the year at 1:25 of period two on the power play to give the Admirals a 4-0 lead. Ben Zloty and Filip Fornaa Svensson were given assists on Fleurent's second of the night.

Adirondack answered back as Kishaun Gervais took a pass from Kevin O'Neil and fired in his fifth goal of the year and first with the Thunder. O'Neil and Brendan Less were awarded assists at 12:13 of the second period and the deficit decreased to three as the Admirals took that lead into the third period.

After Norfolk took a 5-1 lead, Ryan Francis fired a one timer into the net for his sixth of the year from Kishaun Gervais and Jackson van de Leest at 17:22 to trail 5-2.

Filip Fornaa Svensson scored his third of the game late in regulation in the 6-2 win.

