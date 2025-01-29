Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-2
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals scored three goals in the first 7:05 of the game in a 6-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night inside Cool Insuring Arena.
Norfolk scored three goals in the opening period, and it started with Brady Fleurent just 1:42 into the game as the Thunder tried to clear several rebounds. Fleurent got the final touch and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for his 17th of the year for a 1-0 lead.
Filip Fornaa Svensson added two goals at 5:07 and 7:05 of the first to put Norfolk up 3-0 and force a goaltending change and Colby Muise replaced Tyler Brennan for the final 12:55 of the first. Adirondack outshot Norfolk 14-9 in the opening frame and took the three-goal lead into the intermission.
Fleurent scored his second of the game and 18th of the year at 1:25 of period two on the power play to give the Admirals a 4-0 lead. Ben Zloty and Filip Fornaa Svensson were given assists on Fleurent's second of the night.
Adirondack answered back as Kishaun Gervais took a pass from Kevin O'Neil and fired in his fifth goal of the year and first with the Thunder. O'Neil and Brendan Less were awarded assists at 12:13 of the second period and the deficit decreased to three as the Admirals took that lead into the third period.
After Norfolk took a 5-1 lead, Ryan Francis fired a one timer into the net for his sixth of the year from Kishaun Gervais and Jackson van de Leest at 17:22 to trail 5-2.
Filip Fornaa Svensson scored his third of the game late in regulation in the 6-2 win.
The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres on February 14, 15 and 16! On February 14, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Valentine's Day. Law Enforcement Night is February 15 pres. by Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Sheriff Departments. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey and enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra with specialty jerseys! Sunday, February 16 is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.
Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025
- Road Trip Starts with Defeat at Cincinnati - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Move into First Place, Beating Tahoe 2-1 in Defensive Battle - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Fall in Allen Despite Season-High 46 Shots - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Take Down the Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on Wednesday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tahoe Falters against KC in Game One Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Stingrays Top Ghost Pirates 4-1 at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fornåå Svensson's Hat Trick Propels Admirals Past Thunder - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Drop Opener in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Victor Ostman Called-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Adds Forward Carter Randklev - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 29 - ECHL
- Railers Sign Forward Matt Ustaski - Worcester Railers HC
- Gladiators to Host a Watch Party at the Aloft in Lawrenceville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Open Three-Game Homestand - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Troy Murray - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Send Forward Ayden MacDonald to Mariners - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Add Ayden MacDonald from Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, January 29, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: January 29, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Promotes Corliss to Vice President of Finance and Accounting - ECHL
- Bison Announce Rescheduled Game - Bloomington Bison
- Close Sharp as Icemen Defeats Oralando for Second Time in as Many Days - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Unable to Finish off Sweep of Solar Bears in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.