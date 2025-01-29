ECHL Transactions - January 29
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 29, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Benjamin Lindberg, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Savva Smirnov, F activated from reserve
delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
add Jacob Frasca, F activated from reserve
add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Chas Sharpe, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Brent Pedersen, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Stuart Rolofs, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Ayden MacDonald, F suspension lifted
delete Ted Nichol, F suspended by Kalamazoo
delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Maine
Kansas City:
add Logan Neaton, G activated from reserve
add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle
delete Luke Loheit, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Matthew Philip, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Robbie Baillargeon, F acquired from Allen
delete Tyson Gilmour, F placed on reserve
delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Connor Lovie, D activated from reserve
add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve
delete Liam Arnsby, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Stanislav Demin, D acquired from Idaho 1/27
delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson 1/28
Toledo:
delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapid
Trois-Rivières:
add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jakov Novak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled by Laval
Wichita:
add Carter Randklev, F signed contract
delete Kobe Walker, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract
