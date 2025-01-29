ECHL Transactions - January 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 29, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Benjamin Lindberg, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Savva Smirnov, F activated from reserve

delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

add Jacob Frasca, F activated from reserve

add Jon Gillies, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Chas Sharpe, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Bollers, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Brent Pedersen, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Stuart Rolofs, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ayden MacDonald, F suspension lifted

delete Ted Nichol, F suspended by Kalamazoo

delete Ayden MacDonald, F traded to Maine

Kansas City:

add Logan Neaton, G activated from reserve

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle

delete Luke Loheit, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Matthew Philip, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Robbie Baillargeon, F acquired from Allen

delete Tyson Gilmour, F placed on reserve

delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Connor Lovie, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Arnsby, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Stanislav Demin, D acquired from Idaho 1/27

delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson 1/28

Toledo:

delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapid

Trois-Rivières:

add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled by Laval

Wichita:

add Carter Randklev, F signed contract

delete Kobe Walker, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract

