Thunder Weekly, January 29, 2025

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a seven-game road trip last week in Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 24

Wichita at Utah, 6-4 W

Saturday, January 25

Wichita at Utah, 9-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Monday, January 27

Wichita at Utah, 4-3 W (SO)

Friday, January 31

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, February 1

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop.**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-9-1-1

AWAY: 9-6-1-0

OVERALL: 24-15-2-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 51 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 17

Assists: Bates, 32

Points: Bates, 45

+/-: Bates, +25

PIM: Boucher, 62

ROAD TRIPPIN' - Wichita closed a three-game set against Utah on Monday night. The Thunder took four out of a possible six points, winning on Friday and Monday. The Thunder improved to 8-6 all-time in games played on a Monday.

MILESTONE WATCH - Jay Dickman has been red-hot over the last three games. He added two more assists on Monday night, giving him seven points (3g, 4a) in his last three outings. Dickman is approaching another milestone as he currently has 285 ECHL points.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates notched his 13th goal of the year on Monday. He needs seven more to reach 20 goals in three-straight seasons. Bates is tied for fourth with 45 points, fifth in shots (131) and tied for second with 32 helpers.

NEW HIGHS - Nolan Burke helped get the Thunder offense rolling on Monday. He connected on his 10th of the year and first since January 8. Burke has already surpassed his numbers from his rookie season last year with Atlanta. He has 21 points (10g, 11a) in 40 games so far this year.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - Trevor Gorsuch earned his seventh win of the season on Monday. He stopped 42 shots in regulation and overtime while also denying all three shootout attempts. Gorsuch is 7-1-0-1 with a 2.23 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

THREE - Michal Stinil returned to the Thunder on Saturday night. He added two more assists on Monday, giving him points in 10 of his 11 games. Stinil is tied for seventh with 42 points. He recorded the shootout winner on Monday, putting him in a tie for first in the league with three shootout goals.

EXTRA, EXTRA - Wichita appeared in its 11th game past regulation on Monday. The Thunder improved to 2-1 in games decided in a shootout. Wichita is 6-2 in games decided in the overtime session.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for third among rookies with nine power play assists and tied for second among rookies with 11 power play points...Jay Dickman is sixth in the league with 44 points...Wichita is fourth to last in penalty minutes per game (10.05)...Wichita is 16-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-4-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

