Royals Salute Military in Homestand Finale vs. Nailers

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







READING, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is Military Appreciation Night and "Touch a Truck" happening outside Santander arena beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Penn St. Honor veterans and active duty men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States military at the game featuring specialty jerseys worn by the Royals on the ice. Pick up your Royals' themed camo fanny pack in the giveaway to fans at the game.

Reading fell to 1-4-1 on the season falling to Wheeling in their previous game, 2-1, on Friday, November 4th at Santander Arena. Each team scored on one of four power play chances. For Reading, six of their twelve goals this season have been scored in the first period. Multi-point games for Wheeling forward Carter Johnson (2 A) and defenseman Josh Maniscalco (1 G, 1 A) edged Wheeling over the Royals in the first of two games in two days between the two ECHL affiliates of NHL teams in Pennsylvania (Wheeling - Pittsburgh Penguins).

Royals vs. Nailers 11/4/22 | Highlights

Reading is tied for fifth place in the North Division with Norfolk. Both teams hoist a .167 win percentage across six games this season. Reading has played one less game compared to Trois-Rivières, Maine and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Maine and Trois-Rivières hold third and fourth place in the North Division with a .571 and .286 win percentage respectively across seven games this season. Worcester trails Newfoundland for the division lead in second place with an undefeated 6-0 record and one less game played than the Growlers. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division(5) and posts a winless record of 0-4-1.

The Nailers improve to 2-3 after winning their first road game of the season over the Royals on Friday, November 4th, 2-1. Wheeling has won their past two games after capturing the series opener over the Royals, 2-1, following a shutout victory over the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-0, on Sunday, October 30th.

The Nailers are tied for fourth place in the Central Division with Kalamazoo. Both teams post a .400 win percentage across five games this season. They sit tied for eighth in the Western Conference with Kalamazoo and Allen who also hold the same win percentage (.400) and games played (5).

Royals forward Max Newton has scored five points in his last five games (2 G, 3 A) while forward Trey Bradley has four assists in his last four games. Nailers forward Sean Josling has scored three goals in his last four games.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

La Noche de Los Royales presented by Anewalk Landscape Contracting - Nov. 18 vs. Adirondack

Celebrate Latin American culture with Latin dance groups and music at Santander Arena.

Specialty Latin America themed jerseys.

4 for $60 Ticket Deal.

We Hate the Royals Night - Nov. 20 vs. Adirondack

We celebrate everything that the haters can't stand about the Reading Royals! Get your dislikes at the ready.

Players reading mean tweets!

Take your holiday photo on the ice post-game.

Join us after the game at our Post-Game Party at the Doubletree across from Santander Arena. All are welcome!

Pride Night - Dec. 2 vs. Norfolk

The Royals are celebrating their first ever Pride Night with the help of LGBT. Center of Greater Reading

Pride Dri-Fit headband giveaway.

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.