Growlers Get Best of Mariners 5-2

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back wins on the road with a 5-2 victory over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Zach O'Brien and Tyler Boland picked up four points each in the victory while the latter took over sole posession of the ECHL goal scoring race as he picked up his 7th of the season.

Newfoundland return home next weekend to host the Norfolk Admirals November 11, 12 & 13.

Three Stars:

NFL - Z. O'Brien

NFL - T. Boland

MNE - C. Askew

