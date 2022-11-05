ECHL Transactions - November 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 5, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Connor Russell, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Wayne Letourneau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jeff Taylor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ethan Cap, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Klee, F activated from reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add D.J. King, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Ryan Romeo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Luke Santerno, F suspended by team

Worcester:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

