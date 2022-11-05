ECHL Transactions - November 5
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 5, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Connor Russell, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Wayne Letourneau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jeff Taylor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ethan Cap, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Klee, F activated from reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add D.J. King, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Ryan Romeo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Luke Santerno, F suspended by team
Worcester:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
