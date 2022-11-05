Blades Battle Icemen on Military Night

ESTERO, Fla. The Florida Everblades face off with the Jacksonville Icemen for the third straight game at Hertz Arena on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m while celebrating Military Night, presented by the National Coalition for Patriots. Florida will look for the sweep of this three game series as they have won both of the first two meetings.

Florida took the first game of the set against Jacksonville 2-0 on October 29, then won 3-1 on Friday, November 4. Cam Johnson started both games, getting his first shutout of the season in the home opener with 28 saves. Former Everblades netminder Parker Gahagen has gotten the call in both games so far in this series.

Florida has now won three straight games, while Jacksonville has dropped their last three matches. Cam Morrison is on a three-game point streak for the Everblades, with a goal and three points in that span.

This is the final game of a three-game home stand for Florida. They head on a four-game road trip after this match, starting with a morning matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday, November 8.

