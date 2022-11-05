Admirals Trade for King, Activate Hausinger

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Club announced the following transactions on Saturday afternoon.

- The Fort Wayne Komets have traded defensemen DJ King to the Admirals in exchange for the playing rights to forward Jared Thomas.

King, 22, joins the Admirals after playing in four games with the Komets this season. He played his first season as a professional last year with Fort Wayne, suiting up in 18 games and posting three points (1g, 2a). King received his first American Hockey League call-up on November 3, 2021 and played in two games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Scottsdale, AZ native played two years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sagniaw Spirit. Current Admirals forward Danny Katic was also a member of the Spirit during those seasons. The 6-3, 216-pound defenseman played two years at the United States National Development Program from 2016 to 2018. King has joined the Admirals in Worcester as their nine-game road trip tonight.

- Forward Kenny Hausinger has been activated from the injured reserve and is with the team on their nine-game road trip.

Hausinger was acquired by the Admirals on June 13 from the Reading Royals. The deal completed the future considerations piece of the trade that originally took place on December 21, 2021, when the Admirals traded forward Anthony Gagnon to Reading. The Alaska native played his first season as a professional in 2021-22 with the Royals. During the regular season, Hausinger played in 57 games and was seventh on the team in points with 40 (12g, 28a). He was also a vital member of the Royals' playoff run with seven points (3g, 4a), which was the fifth-best on the team. He is expected to make his Admirals debut tonight against Worcester.

