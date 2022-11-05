Everblades Score Four Second Period Goals to Sweep Set with Icemen
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Four second period goals helped the Florida Everblades sweep the three-game set with the Jacksonville Icemen, nabbing a 5-2 victory.
Robert Calisti scored twice while Bobo Carpenter and Kobe Roth also scored goals in the second period to lead 4-1 heading into the third. Mike Neville added a goal late in the third to pad the lead and guide the squad to the victory. Calisti's second goal came on the power play at five-on-three - it was Florida's first power play goal of the season.
Cam Johnson got his third straight win, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced for the victory.
Florida has now won four straight games. The Blades head out on the road for four games, starting Tuesday morning against the Orlando Solar Bears.
BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS
1st Period
No scoring
2nd Period
2:47 Florida R. Calisti 2 (X. Cormier, S. Leblanc)
11:56 Jacksonville L. Lynch 2 (B. Fortunato, B. Harris)
13:23 Florida R. Carpenter 4 (X.Cormier)
17:15 Florida K. Roth 1 (B. Hickey)
19:04 Florida R. Calisti 3 (R. Carpenter)
3rd Period
3:57 Jacksonville J. Friend 1 (D. Lodemeier)
15:33 Florida M. Neville 2 (C. Darcy, X. Cormier)
GOALTENDERS
JAX - Charles Williams, 20 Saves
FLA - Cam Johnson, 23 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Jacksonville 28, Florida 26
Power Plays - Jacksonville 1/3, Florida 1/4
Shorthanded Goals - Jacksonville 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Jacksonville 4 (8), Florida 3 (6)
NEWS AND NOTES
The Everblades are on a four game win streak
Florida is undefeated on Saturday's
Cam Johnson has won 3 straight games
The Blades scored their first powerplay goal of the season
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades will hit the road to Orlando on Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m. It's the first of four games on the road for Florida. The Blades will head to Savannah, Georgia and then to Greenville, South Carolina for two matchups against the Swamp Rabbits.
The Everblades will be back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators.
