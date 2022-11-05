Gameday Reports: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-2-1-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (4-1-0-0)

November 5, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #7

Enmarket Arena | Savannah, GA

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Terry Wicklum (98)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-0-1-0) Home: (1-0-1-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 4, 2022 - Greenville 3 vs Savannah 2

Next Meeting:

December 14, 2022 - Greenville vs Savannah

All-Time Record:

(1-0-1-0)

QUICK BITS

GHOSTBUSTERS:

The Rabbits faced off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night and scored within minutes of the opening period as Justin Nachbaur netted his first of the season. It was short lived, as Savannah got on the board just 12 seconds after the Swamp Rabbits. Each team scored once in the second period, keeping a tie heading into the third. The deciding goal came from Brett Kemp with just 1:03 left in the game, ultimately giving the Swamp Rabbits a 3-2 win.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

We've learned many things about the Ghost Pirates through the team's first five games of the season, including the fact that they are no longer perfect. Savannah dropped their first game in Franchise history on Friday night, despite matching the Swamp Rabbits stride-for-stride for a majority of the game. In four of their five games, the Ghost Pirates have posted a 3-1 record in one-goal games, three of which have come as extra-frame wins. The league's 10th best penalty-kill will look to build off a 5/5 shutdown of Greenville's 12th ranked power-play on Friday night.

KEMP KEEPS "KEMP"ING:

Brett Kemp played hero in Friday night's win against Savannah, as he scored the game-winning goal with a minute left in regulation. The returning forward has racked up 5 points (2g, 3a) through 4 games with the Rabbits this season, ranking him second on the team. Kemp added an assist on the second goal of the night, scored by Nikita Pavlychev which also gave them the lead.

SOUCH A GREAT START:

Carter Souch made his professional debut on Friday night, and added a point, an assist on the game winning goal to Brett Kemp. Souch was inches away from scoring his first goal, as it nailed off the crossbar in the first period.

MCNIVEN MAKIN' MOVES:

Michael McNiven kept his perfect record in goal for the Swamp Rabbits with a third win on Friday night. With multiple big time saves, McNiven held the high-potent offense of the Ghost Pirates at bay. The Winnipeg native holds a 0.930 save percentage, which has led to his success over the course of the beginning of the season.

NON-STOP NIKITA:

Nikita Pavlychev refuses to slow down this season, as he added another point, a goal, to his stat line on Friday. Assisted by Brett Kemp in the second period, the center made a nifty move to bury one past Purpirny. Pavlychev continues to lead the team in total points (7) with 5 goals and 2 assists through 6 games.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After Friday night's game against the Ghost Pirates, the two teams head to Savannah to face each other again on Saturday night for the Ghost Pirates' first ever home game. Following that contest, the Swamp Rabbits will head back home for a matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen next Thursday night. The Icemen are currently 2-2 through four games, with their last contest being a 2-0 loss against the reigning Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.