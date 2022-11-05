ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Trois-Rivières' Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #72, Adirondack at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 4.
Saulnier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 14:02 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Saulnier will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack today (Nov. 5) and at Jacksonville on Nov. 11.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
