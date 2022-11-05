ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Trois-Rivières' Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #72, Adirondack at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 4.

Saulnier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 14:02 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Saulnier will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack today (Nov. 5) and at Jacksonville on Nov. 11.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.