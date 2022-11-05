Thunder Heads to Tulsa for First Time this Season

Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, makes its first trip of the season to the BOK Center tonight to face longtime rival, Tulsa.

Tonight is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita and Tulsa play tonight for the 348th time with the Thunder leading the all-time series, 159-151-37. In the month of November, The Thunder will face the Oilers seven times with two of those meetings happening this weekend.

The Thunder claimed a 3-2 win at home last night against Allen. The Oilers were off yesterday. In fact, the Oilers have played just three games so far this season, which is the fewest in the league.

Dillon Hamaliuk returned to the Thunder lineup for the first time since October 28 and didn't miss a beat on Friday. He scored twice in the second period, giving him four goals in two games. He is also a perfect 4-for-4 in terms of shots on net. The former second round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks has five points (4g, 1a) in two games.

Strauss Mann continued where he left off on Friday night as he stopped 29 shots to grab his third win of the season and second at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mann is tied for second in wins and sixth in winning percentage (.947). He was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Jake Wahlin recorded his first goal of the season last night. He got to the front of the net and tipped home a shot from Billy Constantinou. Wahlin recorded 17 goals last year between Wichita and Rapid City. He is nearing 100 ECHL games.

Tulsa hasn't played since its 5-3 loss on October 28 against Wichita. The Oilers are third in the league for average penalty minutes per game (20). Tulsa has scored first in each of its three games this season. The Oilers are tied for 23rd on the power play at 9.1%, but have had the fewest amount of chances in the league (11).

Jimmy Soper and Jackson Leef are tied for the team-lead for Tulsa with four points. Brayden Watts leads Wichita with six points. Dillon Hamaliuk and Billy Constantinou each have five.

Wichita closes the weekend on Sunday afternoon at home against the Oilers starting at 4:05 p.m. Join us for our first Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Every fan in the building will get a complimentary movie ticket. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

