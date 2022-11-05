Cyclones Win It 3-1 in Toledo

Cincinnati Cyclones' Patrick Polino and Luc Brown celebrate win with team

Toledo, OH- A shutdown performance from the Cyclones defense and a pair of Josh Passolt goals led Cincinnati to a 3-1 win in downtown Toledo Saturday night.

- The Cyclones remain atop the Central Division with a 5-0-0-1 record, while the defending Brabham Cup Champion-Walleye fall to 3-2-0-0.

- Toledo struck first just 90 seconds into the game when Brandon Hawkins picked up a Cyclones pass in the slot and shot over the glove of Beck Warm to get the Walleye out to a 1-0 lead.

- Cincinnati began to control the pace for the bulk of the back half of period one. As a result, Josh Passolt managed to tie the game after being found in-between the circled by Patrick Polino. The puck was slid to Passolt, who fired the puck by Red Wings' prospect Sebastion Cossa to tie the game, 1-1, with his second goal of the season.

- Passolt struck again for his second of the night 6:11 into the second period. After Toledo saw a scoring chance go by the wayside, Passolt collected a puck in transition, out skating the Walleye defense and burying a shot through the legs of Cossa to make it a 2-1 Cyclones lead. Cincinnati went on to limit the Walleye to five shots in the period.

- The 'Clones continued to suppress the offensive opportunities for Toledo in the third period, and a late penalty on Hawkins cost Toledo a chance at a comeback. With a power play in the final minute, former Walleye winger Matt Berry slid a puck net-front for Louie Caporusso to bang home his second goal of the season, making it 3-1.

- Beck Warm remains undefeated in regulation, picking up 17 saves in the win. Cossa turned aside 18 of 21 shots in the loss

- A five game homestand awaits the Cyclones, beginning Friday night with the first of two games at Heritage Bank Center on the weekend against Indy.

