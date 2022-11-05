Cyclones Win It 3-1 in Toledo
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Toledo, OH- A shutdown performance from the Cyclones defense and a pair of Josh Passolt goals led Cincinnati to a 3-1 win in downtown Toledo Saturday night.
- The Cyclones remain atop the Central Division with a 5-0-0-1 record, while the defending Brabham Cup Champion-Walleye fall to 3-2-0-0.
- Toledo struck first just 90 seconds into the game when Brandon Hawkins picked up a Cyclones pass in the slot and shot over the glove of Beck Warm to get the Walleye out to a 1-0 lead.
- Cincinnati began to control the pace for the bulk of the back half of period one. As a result, Josh Passolt managed to tie the game after being found in-between the circled by Patrick Polino. The puck was slid to Passolt, who fired the puck by Red Wings' prospect Sebastion Cossa to tie the game, 1-1, with his second goal of the season.
- Passolt struck again for his second of the night 6:11 into the second period. After Toledo saw a scoring chance go by the wayside, Passolt collected a puck in transition, out skating the Walleye defense and burying a shot through the legs of Cossa to make it a 2-1 Cyclones lead. Cincinnati went on to limit the Walleye to five shots in the period.
- The 'Clones continued to suppress the offensive opportunities for Toledo in the third period, and a late penalty on Hawkins cost Toledo a chance at a comeback. With a power play in the final minute, former Walleye winger Matt Berry slid a puck net-front for Louie Caporusso to bang home his second goal of the season, making it 3-1.
- Beck Warm remains undefeated in regulation, picking up 17 saves in the win. Cossa turned aside 18 of 21 shots in the loss
- A five game homestand awaits the Cyclones, beginning Friday night with the first of two games at Heritage Bank Center on the weekend against Indy.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones' Patrick Polino and Luc Brown celebrate win with team
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022
- Everblades Score Four Second Period Goals to Sweep Set with Icemen - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Notch Late Goal, Can't Complete Comeback Against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Extend Flawless Start to 7-0, Beat Admirals 4-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Fall 5-1 on Saturday, Split Weekend Series with Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Stun Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Win It 3-1 in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers' Comeback Falls One Goal Short, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Oliver, Shin Score in 4-2 Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- Prokop Scores First Pro Goal, Admirals Fall to Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Del Gaizo Nets Two in Stingrays' Defeat of Gladiators - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Hold off Mariners After Big First Period - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get Best of Mariners 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Dissapointing Loss for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Explode For 6-1 Win Over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Heads to Tulsa for First Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Trade for King, Activate Hausinger - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Seek Fourth Straight Win Tonight in SC - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, November 5 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Looking to Sweep the Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Battle Icemen on Military Night - Florida Everblades
- Lions vs Thunder at 7 PM at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gameday Reports: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Salute Military in Homestand Finale vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Americans' Rally Falls Short in Wichita - Allen Americans
- First Home Game Win of the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Janis Svanenbergs Scores First as a Steelhead in 4-1 Defeat of Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.