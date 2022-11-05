Janis Svanenbergs Scores First as a Steelhead in 4-1 Defeat of Rapid City

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads earned their third straight win Friday night defeating the Rapid City Rush 4-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,022.

Idaho Steelheads (4), Rapid City Rush (1)

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2022 | 7:10 p.m.

Patrick Kudla (2nd) tied the hockey game with just 44.5 seconds left in the first period as the two teams headed to the dressing room tied 1-1. After a scoreless second period Janis Svanenbergs (1st) broke the tie 6:06 into the third period and then with just minutes left in regulation Jade Miller (3rd) and an empty netter from Zach Walker (2nd) sealed the deal. Jake Kupsky made 27 saves to pick up his third straight win.

SCORING

- 1st, 12:03 | 1-0 RC GOAL: Jon Martin stepped in from the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot high far side over the shoulder of Kupsky.

- 1st, 19:15 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce led the rush down the right-wing side and dropped a pass back in the circle for Patrick Kudla. Kudla snapped a wrist shot off that went off the far post and in.

- 3rd, 6:09 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: On a three on two rush Ty Pelton-Byce found Jack Becker across the blue line left wing side. Becker slid a pass to Pelton-Byce who received the feed from inside the left dot and from below the left circle slid it across the crease. Janis Svanenbergs drove the far side of the post and re-directed it home.

- 3rd, 18:01 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Shortly after a penalty kill Jack Becker charged down the right wing and cut in front. Chechelev made the initial save, but Jade Miller banged home the rebound.

- 3rd, 19:16 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: Zach Walker picked a pass of in the neutral zone and went in alone sliding it into the back of the net.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-7 on the power-play while Rapid City also finished 0-for-7.

- Steelheads outshot the Rush 42-28.

- Idaho is (2-0-0-0) vs. Rapid City this season and 50-23-5 all-time including 23-10-4 in Boise.

- Adam Scheel (INJ), Wade Murphy (IR), Owen Headrick (INJ), Jordan Timmons (IR), Darren Brady (IR), Matt Stief (IR), and Colton Kehler (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads tied a game high this season with 42 shots and set a period high with 18 shots in the first period.

- Idaho is outscoring their opponents 12-3 in the first period.

- Patrick Kudla has points in five of his last six games (2-4-6).

- Ty Pelton-Byce has a three-game point streak (0-4-4) and points in five of his last six games (0-8-8).

- Jack Becker has a three-game point streak (2-3-5).

- Jake Kuspky is (3-0) to start the season and has made 75 saves on 78 shots.

THREE STARS

1) Janis Svanenbergs

2) Ty Pelton-Byce

3) Jade Miller

TEAM RECORD:

Idaho: (5-1-0-0, 10pts)

Rapid City: (2-4-0-0, 4pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads wrap up their five game homestand Saturday night vs. the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 p.m before heading the road for three games in Rapid City next week. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

