Lions Looking to Sweep the Thunder

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions finally registered a win in front of the Colisée Vidéotron faithful last night. Head coach Eric Bélanger's squad dominated much of the game en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. We are anticipating a rocking and rolling affair this afternoon: There was plenty of bad blood in yesterday's tilt with a total of 57 penalty minutes awarded. The Lions will have to find a way to remain disciplined as the Thunder managed to find the back of the net twice when having the man advantage. Lions' newcomer Pierrick Dubé will want to continue his excellent showing from Friday evening, when he scored two of the four Trois-Rivières' goals in his first game with the team this season.

Players to watch

Lions' defenceman Alex Breton. Although number 75 has had some trouble getting his name on the score sheet so far this season, he rebounded quite well last night by scoring the winning goal in overtime. More and more, he is making a name for himself among the Trois-Rivières defence pairings and is also an offensive threat: He ranks second on the team with 23 shots on goal in seven games.

The Thunder's Shane Harper is having an excellent start to the season with 1-5-6 totals in five games. The forward was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 2021-22 season, with 22-30-52 totals in 48 games. The Trois-Rivières defence corps will have to keep a close eye on Adirondack's number 11 if it wants to limit his impact in today's game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.