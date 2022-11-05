Americans' Rally Falls Short in Wichita

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' J. D. Dudek in action

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' J. D. Dudek in action(Allen Americans)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) lost to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night by a score of 3-2 at Intrust Bank Arena, in front of a crowd of 3,053.

The Americans and Thunder brought the crowd to their feet just six seconds into the opening period as Stefan Fournier and Nico Blachman dropped the gloves. That would be the only action of the opening frame as neither team was able to find the back of the net. Allen outshot Wichita 12 to 6 in the opening period.

The Wichita Thunder jumped on the Americans in the second frame scoring three times in a four-minute span. San Jose Sharks prospect Dillon Hamaliuk scored twice, his third and fourth goals of the season. Jake Wahlin scored the other Wichita goal to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead after two periods of play despite the fact they were outshot 21-12.

The Americans finally got on the board in the third period as Jack Combs scored on the power play for his third of the season, extending his point streak to five games. Allen cut the lead to one goal with five seconds left in the game scoring with the extra attacker, however Wichita held on for the win. The Thunder has won two in a row over the Americans as Allen dropped their second straight.

The Americans are home next week to host Utah on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - D. Hamaliuk

2. WIC - S. Mann

3. ALN - J. Combs

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.