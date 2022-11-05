Growlers Hold off Mariners After Big First Period

PORTLAND, ME - Despite a pair of tallies from Connor and Tim Doherty, the Mariners were ambushed by four first period goals and couldn't rally back against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Growlers completed a weekend road sweep in Maine and extended their point streak to eight games to open the season.

The Growlers were led in the first by Zach O'Brien's three point frame. O'Brien opened the scoring at 4:55 when he finished a 2-on-1 rush that Zach Solow created out of the penalty box. It was O'Brien's initial net drive that produced a rebound for defenseman Brennan Kapcheck at 14:29 to make it a 2-0 game. Mariners captain Connor Doherty had a quick answer at 15:15 with a one-timer fed from Nick Master below the goal line. The Growlers were relentless, however and less than a minute later, Isaac Johnson buried a rebound off the end boards to restore Newfoundland's two-goal advantage. With 31 seconds left in the period, Tyler Boland's power play goal made it 4-1.

The Mariners were much stronger in the middle frame and got a goal closer at 9:41 when Cam Askew sprung Reid Stefanson and Tim Doherty on a 2-on-0 break. Stefanson fed Doherty for his 2nd goal of the season to make it a 4-2 game. The Mariners killed off a late 5-on-3 to stay in the game and ended up outshooting Newfoundland 12-5 in the period.

For the second night in a row, the Mariners struggled on the power play, going 0/7 after an 0/5 on Friday. As a result, they couldn't get any closer, and Orrin Centazzo's empty netter at 18:45 sealed the 5-2 final. O'Brien assisted on the goal giving him four points in the game. Maine won the shot battle 33-23 as Dryden McKay turned aside 31 to earn his fourth win.

The Mariners dropped to 4-4-0, and have lost back to back games for the first time in 2022-23.

