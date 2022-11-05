Game Notes: at Idaho

GAME #7 at Idaho

11/5/22 | Idaho Centra Arena | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves on 41 shots and Jon Martin scored but the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads, 4-1, Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

LET'S GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER: The Rush and Steelheads are two games into a stretch of six in a row against one another. Saturday's game is the third game between the two in Boise this week and next both teams will travel to the Black Hills for games at The Monument Ice Arena on November 9, 11 and 12. Rapid City and Idaho will meet a total of 14 times this season, six times in Boise and eight in Rapid City.

HIS OLD SQUAD: Rapid City head coach Scott Burt spent seven of his 13 professional seasons playing for the Steelheads and won two Kelly Cups in Idaho. Over 403 games as a Steelhead, he registered 111 goals and 139 assists along with 730 penalty minutes. His number 12 jersey hangs in the rafters at Idaho Central Arena and, prior to being hired by the Rush, he spent the 2019-20 season as Idaho's assistant coach.

OUTGUNNED: The Rush were outshot, 42-28, during Friday night's loss to Idaho and have now been outshot in all six of their games thus far this season. 42 shots against were the most Rapid City has allowed to date and 18 shots against in the first period was also tied for a season high.

IN NET: Daniil Chechelev has started five of six possible games in goal for the Rush and now sits at 2-3-0-0 with a 3.24 GAA and a .912 SV%. The 2020 fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames is facing an average of 36.4 shots per game and making an average of 33.2 saves per game. Adam Carlson has made one start for the Rush, during which he made 23 saves on 25 shots.

MARCHING TO THE BOX: Rapid City went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill on Friday night raising their penalty kill percentage to 87.1%, the eighth-best mark in the ECHL. The Rush have now been shorthanded 31 times in six games, the most times shorthanded of any team in the league.

ODDS AND ENDS: Tyson Helgesen dropped the gloves with Idaho's Zach Walker in the first period on Friday night. It was his team-leading third fight of the season...the Rush scored the game's first goal for the second time this year on Friday and fell to 1-1-0-0 when doing so...Rapid City has lost three straight games, during which it has scored a total of three goals.

UP NEXT: The Rush will return home to Rapid City for three games against the Steelheads next week. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

