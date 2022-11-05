Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Gladiators, November 5 at 6:05 PM

November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they kick off a two-game weekend tonight against the Atlanta Gladiators at the North Charleston Coliseum. Atlanta is riding a three-game win streak into tonight's contest while playing in their third game of the week.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays experienced their first loss of the season last Saturday night in Greenville when they fell to the Swamp Rabbits by a final score of 9-3. Martin Haš scored his first pro goal in his pro hockey debut. Carter Turnbull added his fourth goal of the season while Josh Wilkins netted his first of the year.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 123-66-11-7 in 207 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. Atlanta won last year's season series 4-2 including wins in each of the final three battles. The Stingrays and Gladiators double their contests against one another, facing off a total of 12 times this season.

CONSISTENCY IN NET

The Stingrays have had an abundance of goaltenders this season, playing three different netminders in the first four games. Riley Morris and Jeremy Brodeur picked up wins in their debuts before being released. Tyler Wall has seen action in two games while Capitals' prospect Garin Bjorklund is spending time on the injured reserve. This past week, Washington loaned Clay Stevenson to the Stingrays who will serve in tandem with Wall.

CZECH IT OFF YOUR LIST

The Hershey Bears assigned defenseman Martin Haš to the Stingrays last week. The Czech-born defenseman made his pro hockey debut on Saturday in Greenville against the Swamp rabbits where he netted his first professional goal. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner isn't afraid to finish a hit while also delivering a hard one-timer from the point.

HEEEEEEERE'S JONNY!

Forward Jonny Evans stormed onto the pro hockey scene last year, scoring three points on one goal and two assists in his pro hockey debut. In the final 11 games of last season, Evans finished with 13 points on seven goals and six assists and became a focal point of the offense. Evans picked up where he left off in the first four games of this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists for six points, good for second on the team.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 6 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, November 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

November 5, 2022 | North Charleston Coliseum | 6:05 PM

Tonight's Promotions:

Get Out and Vote Presented by CHS Votes

Specialty Jersey Auction benefitting Charleston County Public Library's Free and Fresh Program

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.