Thunder Explode For 6-1 Win Over Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Colin Long recorded three points and goaltender Jake Theut made 37 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon, 6-1, inside Colisée Vidéotron.

Jake Ryczek gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead in the first period after great work along the wall by Noah Corson. Corson kept possession and fed Ryczek who sent a shot through traffic and into the net for his first of the year. The goal came 11:43 into the game with assists from Corson and Colin Long.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first on another shot from above the circle. In his first game with the Thunder, Wayne Letourneau fed Jarrod Gourley at the point and the one-timer was tipped and went by goaltender Phillippe Desrosiers. The goal was Gourley's third of the year with helpers from Letourneau and Long.

Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a 3-0 lead just 1:42 into the second period. Sebastian Vidmar fed the puck ahead in the offensive zone to Grasso and he lifted a shot top shelf over the shoulder of Desrosiers for his third of the year.

With just 1:15 left in the second, Colin Bilek got the Lions on the board with his fourth of the year. Olivier Galipeau was awarded the only assist and the Thunder took a two-goal lead into the third period.

Adirondack took advantage of an odd-man rush to take a 4-1 lead. Ryan Smith moved into the offensive zone with Sebastian Vidmar and rang a shot off the inside of the post. The puck kicked out to Vidmar who buried his second goal of the year 2:30 into the third. Vidmar's two goals this season have come shorthanded.

Colin Long gave the Thunder a 5-1 lead at 11:47 of the third period, unassisted, and Grasso added a shorthanded empty-net goal at the 15:34 mark in the 6-1 victory.

Jake Theut stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win and Phillippe Desrosiers denied 29 of 34 in the loss.

