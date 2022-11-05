Thunder Explode For 6-1 Win Over Lions
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Colin Long recorded three points and goaltender Jake Theut made 37 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon, 6-1, inside Colisée Vidéotron.
Jake Ryczek gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead in the first period after great work along the wall by Noah Corson. Corson kept possession and fed Ryczek who sent a shot through traffic and into the net for his first of the year. The goal came 11:43 into the game with assists from Corson and Colin Long.
Adirondack took a 2-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first on another shot from above the circle. In his first game with the Thunder, Wayne Letourneau fed Jarrod Gourley at the point and the one-timer was tipped and went by goaltender Phillippe Desrosiers. The goal was Gourley's third of the year with helpers from Letourneau and Long.
Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a 3-0 lead just 1:42 into the second period. Sebastian Vidmar fed the puck ahead in the offensive zone to Grasso and he lifted a shot top shelf over the shoulder of Desrosiers for his third of the year.
With just 1:15 left in the second, Colin Bilek got the Lions on the board with his fourth of the year. Olivier Galipeau was awarded the only assist and the Thunder took a two-goal lead into the third period.
Adirondack took advantage of an odd-man rush to take a 4-1 lead. Ryan Smith moved into the offensive zone with Sebastian Vidmar and rang a shot off the inside of the post. The puck kicked out to Vidmar who buried his second goal of the year 2:30 into the third. Vidmar's two goals this season have come shorthanded.
Colin Long gave the Thunder a 5-1 lead at 11:47 of the third period, unassisted, and Grasso added a shorthanded empty-net goal at the 15:34 mark in the 6-1 victory.
Jake Theut stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win and Phillippe Desrosiers denied 29 of 34 in the loss.
The Thunder return home on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 against the Worcester Railers. Friday the 11th, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday the 12th is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still on sale! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
