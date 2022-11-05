Fuel Stun Kalamazoo
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- Dawning the red, white and blue Indianapolis Racers jerseys, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for their second game in two days, defeating them by a score of 3-0.
While the first period was scoreless, it was not without excitement as Kalamazoo's Ryan Cook received a game misconduct penalty for checking from behind on Indy's Kale Howarth who was slow to get up but did stay in the game.
After a scoreless first period, Chris Cameron broke the tie with a goal assisted by Jan Mandat and Chase Lang just three minutes into the period. Five minutes later, Jakub Pour tallied his first ECHL goal with the help of Chris Van Os-Shaw and Chase Lang to make it 2-0.
In his 200th ECHL game, Bryan Lemos got an equal strength goal with the help of Van Os-Shaw again and Josh McDougall. With just about thirty seconds left in the period, Chase Lang and Kalamazoo's Logan Lambdin each got a five minute penalty for fighting, and Lang received an additional two minutes for roughing after they...danced with each other for a bit.
Heading into the third period, Indy was outshooting the Wings 26-11. After an interference call on Indy's Cam Bakker, Carson Focht got the Wings on the board with their only goal of the game.
Alex Wideman scored an empty net goal with just over a minute left to make it 4-1 and get his league-leading twelfth point of the season. Kalamazoo put their goaltender, Evan Cormier back in goal but the Fuel were not done yet. Jan Mandat added on a fifth goal for Indy with just seven seconds left in the game to secure the win.
With 19 saves, Zach Driscoll won his second game on the Fuel as they extended their record to 5-1 through six games, matching their franchise best from the 2020-21 season.
