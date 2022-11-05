Rabbits Fall 5-1 on Saturday, Split Weekend Series with Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA - Three second-period goals were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome as they fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-1 on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena

After a back-and-forth first period that saw the Ghost Pirates outshoot the Swamp Rabbits 17-8, Savannah took the lead at 3:42 into the second period, as Spencer Naas netted his second of the season. Shortly after, Brandon Estes added a second Savannah goal at 4:54, before Pat Guay made it 3-0 at the 8:40 mark.

Savannah continued its offensive production into the third period, as Estes scored an empty-net, shorthanded goal at the 14:43 mark. Moments later, Daniel D'Amato added the fifth goal at 15:19. Greenville scored late in the period, as Ayden MacDonald tipped in his firt of the season at the 17:09 mark to solidify the 5-1 score-line.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 3-3-1-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 5-1-0-0. The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, November 10 for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen. Thursday's game is the return of Thirsty Thursdays presented by Bud Light. Fans can enjoy $1 beers during the game. Tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

