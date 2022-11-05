Prokop Scores First Pro Goal, Admirals Fall to Worcester
November 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
WORCESTER, MASS - The Worcester Railers and Norfolk Admirals met for just the second time in the respective franchise's histories on Saturday night. The Railers scored the opening goal in the first period and led after twenty minutes of play. It was the seventh straight game the Admirals allowed the game's first goal. Luke Prokop scored his first professional goal 1:42 seconds into the second period to tie the game up at one. Joe Widmar scored his third of the year on a rebound five minutes later. Liam Coughlin tied it up for Worcester and the game was locked at two after 40 minutes. Jared Brandt scored two minutes into the third period. The Railers added an empty-net and finished out a 4-2 win.
3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. WOR - Jared Brandt (Game-winning goal)
2. WOR - Liam Coughlin (One goal)
3. WOR - Jacob Hayhurst (2 assists)
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Luke Prokop - The 20-year-old rookie scored his first professional goal in the second period. Prokop had been struggling through the first six games of the season, but played arguably his best game of the season on Saturday, scoring one goal and finishing as a +1
Joe Widmar - After scoring his second goal of the season on Sunday, Widmar picked up right where he left off and found the back of the net once again on Saturday night. He now has three points in his last two games.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals continue their nine-game road trip tomorrow afternoon against Worcester at 3 pm. They will conclude their three-game set against Worcester on Tuesday at 10:05 am.
