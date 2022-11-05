Glads Seek Fourth Straight Win Tonight in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -The Gladiators play their second game in as many nights tonight on the road against the Stingrays. Atlanta will face just their second road test of the season in the first meeting of the campaign against South Carolina this evening. The Glads have ripped off four straight wins and meet a Stingrays club that won three straight to start the season.

Scouting the Stingrays

The Stingrays feature a potent offensive attack that leads the league with 5.00 goals for per game. Carter Turnbull leads all South Carolina skaters with seven points (4G-3A) through three games. Like the Solar Bears were last night against the Gladiators, the Stingrays are well rested entering tonight's affair having last played on Oct. 29 at Greenville in a 9-3 loss. Like Atlanta's, South Carolina's power play has been humming to start the season at 27.8%.

#1 for Carabia

Rookie defenseman Dylan Carabia netted his first ECHL goal last night in the second period against Orlando. The marker came in Carabia's second ECHL game after he racked up eight goals and 31 assists with Pensacola in the SPHL last season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rookie has worked on a defensive pair with Zach Yoder to start the season.

Killin' It

Atlanta's penalty kill has been suffocating to start the season by allowing just one power-play goal in 24 opportunities against throughout the first six games. The Gladiators were 13-for-13 across their last three contests against Orlando and Greenville and have netted two shorthanded goals to boot. Atlanta is one of three teams to have recorded multiple shorthanded goals this season, and is second in the ECHL in penalty kill percentage at 95.8%.

Shots Shots Shots

Atlanta has been pouring shots on opposing goaltenders, especially in the last three games. The Gladiators rank second in the ECHL with 36.17 shots for per game, and Atlanta's 217 total shots through six games are the second most of any team in the league. Jeff Pyle's club has posted shot totals of 47, 43, 39, and 37 in their last four games against Savannah, Orlando, and Greenville. The Glads are 3-1-0-0 when outshooting their opponents. Eric Neiley sets the pace for the team with 23 shots so far this season.

