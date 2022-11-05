K-Wings Notch Late Goal, Can't Complete Comeback Against Fuel

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-3-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, couldn't keep the Indy Fuel (5-1-0-0) off the score sheet in the second period, allowing three goals, and lost 5-1 in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Kalamazoo put forth an amazing effort on the penalty kill throughout the game, keeping the League's No. 2 power play unit off the board with a perfect 6-6 performance.

The score held after Indy's second-period outburst until the 16:40 mark of the third period when Carson Focht (1) scored a power play goal to cut the Fuel's lead to two. With the goal, Focht now has two points in as many games with the K-Wings. Justin Murray (3) and Logan Lambdin (2) picked up the assists.

But Indy was able to capitalize with an empty net goal and added another just before the final horn sounded.

Evan Cormier (2-1-1-0) made 30 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings have now killed penalties at an 89% rate since the Home Opener (17/19).

The K-Wings continue the road trip in West Virginia, matching up with the Wheeling Nailers (2-4-0-0) this Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST.

