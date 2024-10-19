Reign Fall to Condors

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Despite holding an advantage in shots on goal, the Ontario Reign (1-2-0-0) came up short Friday night, falling by a 4-1 score to the Bakersfield Condors (2-0-0-0) at Toyota Arena.

Bakersfield was led by forward Seth Griffith, who scored the game-winning goal during the second period and sealed the victory with an empty-net tally late in the third. Tyler Madden had the lone goal for Ontario, while goaltender Jacob Ingham made his first start of the season and stopped 12 out of 14 shots in a losing effort.

Date: October 18, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 1 1 2 4 ONT 0 1 0 1

Shots PP BAK 16 0/4 ONT 24 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Seth Griffith (BAK)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. James Stefan (BAK)

W: Collin Delia

L: Jacob Ingham

