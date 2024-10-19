Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matěj Blümel from Texas Stars

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Matěj Blümel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, has one power play goal in two games so far this season after putting together an All-Star campaign in 2023-24 where he recorded 62 points (31-31=62) in 72 regular-season games. He was one of two Texas players to skate in every game, also adding nine points (5-4=9) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests. The winger became the fourth player in team history to reach the 30-plus goal and 60-plus point milestones in the same season, leading the team with 31 goals and 11 power play goals. Blümel previously had one goal during a six-game NHL stint with Dallas in 2022-23.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Texas plays its first game in enemy territory tonight as the Stars face the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena at 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

