Fleury's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to First Win of Season

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds earned their first win of the 2024-25 season as they defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday night by the score of 6-5. Cale Fleury recorded a natural hat trick (scoring three consecutive goals) and goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his first AHL win in the victory. San Diego netted four goals in the third period to close the Gulls gap, but the Firebirds hung on to secure the victory.

QUICK NOTES

The Firebirds scored three goals in the opening period - Jacob Melanson opened the scoring at 9:16 with Ty Nelson and Eduard Sale earning the assists. Sale netted his first professional goal, putting home a rebound and giving Coachella Valley a 2-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Lleyton Roed and Jagger Firkus. Ben Meyers capped off the scoring with his first as a Firebirds at 13:46. Max McCormick and Nik Brouillard assisted on the goal that extended the lead to 3-0. Roland McKeown got the Gulls on the board late in the first.

Cale Fleury scored all three goals for Coachella Valley in the second period, netting one at 2:26, 8:10, and 15:05. Fleury's hat trick was the seventh in Firebirds' history.

San Diego scored four times in the third period, including twice in 40 seconds towards the end of the frame to make it a one-goal game.

Eduard Sale (1g, 1a), Max McCormick (2a), Ben Meyers (1g, 1a), Jagger Firkus (2a) and Cale Fleury (3g) all recorded multi-point games.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 30 saves to earn his first win at the North American pro level.

Coachella Valley finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Firebirds were outshot by the Gulls 35-28 in the game, including 19-3 in the third period.

Firebirds Return Home this Week

The Firebirds return home to face the Ontario Reign this Friday, October 25th for Dia De Los Muertos, presented by Estrella Jalisco. Get to the game early for an evening celebrating the vibrant Latin culture and communities of the Coachella Valley featuring live music, pre-game activations, photos ops, great food & beverage specials and a themed scarf giveaway!

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.