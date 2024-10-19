IceHogs' Comeback Falls Short

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The IceHogs fell to the Admirals for the second-straight evening tonight 5-2 inside UWM Panther Arena in Wisconsin. Milwaukee improves to 2-0-0-0 against Rockford this season and has outscored the IceHogs 11-5.

In their home opener, the Ads struck quick in the first meeting of the game. Reid Schaffer scored in third-straight game on a rebound that slipped past Rockford's Mitchell Weeks. Halfway through the first, Milwaukee doubled its lead with a Vinnie Hinostroza tally. The former IceHog forward recorded five points over the weekend.

Nick Blankenburg was the beneficiary of a Rockford turnover with 1:06 remaining in the period and went upstairs with an unassisted goal to push the advantage to 3-0.

After two successful penalty kills, the IceHogs got their first goal of the game at 13:14 of the second. Brandon Baddock was sprung by Gavin Hayes and the 29-year-old sniped in a shot off the post past Magnus Chrona. The goal made it 3-1 and marked Baddock's 60th AHL point.

Late in the third period, the IceHogs pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker and Frank Nazar potted in his second goal in as many nights to cut the deficit to 3-2. Rockford left the net empty again allowing Milwaukee to add in two more goals for the 5-2 final score.

Rockford is back in action next Saturday October 26th as the road trip continues in Manitoba. The IceHogs and Moose meet for the first time this year and drop the puck at 2:00pm ET.

