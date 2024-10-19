P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Forwards Fabian Lysell and John Farinacci netted their first goals of the season. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle extended his point streak to three games.

How It Happened With 52 seconds remaining in the first period, Corey Schueneman's wrist shot from the point whistled inside the right post to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. 1:01 into the second period, Lysell skated the puck up the right wing, toe dragged through a defender and flipped a shot under the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1. Drew Bavaro and Oesterle were credited with the assists. Dylan Peterson jammed a loose puck inside the crease across the goal line to give Springfield a 2-1 lead 1:21 after the Providence tally. Marcus Sylvegard's one-timer from the left circle found the top shelf for a power play goal, extending the Thunderbirds' lead to 3-1 with 9:56 to play in the second period. Just 27 seconds later, Peterson's deflection in the slot off a shot from the point found the back of the net, giving Springfield a 4-1 lead. Farinacci received a pass in the left corner, walked it out to the front of the crease, and slid the puck under the goaltender's pads to cut the Thunderbirds' lead to 4-2 with 1:36 to play in the second frame. Tyler Pitlick and Ian Mitchell received assists on the tally.

Stats Lysell and Farinacci netted their first goals of the season. Oesterle extended his point streak to three games. Pitlick recorded his first point in a Providence uniform. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 20 of the 34 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 1-2-0-0.

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 20 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

