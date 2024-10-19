The Canucks Beat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in a Shootout Victory

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks headed south of the border to face the Colorado Eagles for the first time since knocking them out of the playoffs last April.

For the first time this season, the Canucks chose to roll with the classic 12 and 6 formation against the Eagles. Tristen Nielsen and Linus Karlsson bookended Aatu Räty, as he played his first game with the Abby Canucks this season since starting the year up with the big club. Max Sasson slotted in between Sammy Blais and Danila Klimovich, followed by John Stevens, Ty Mueller, and Nate Smith. Chase Wouters closed out the offense centering Carsen Twarynski and Dino Kambeitz.

On the backend, Elias Pettersson paired up with Jett Woo, followed by Guillaume Brisebois and Cole McWard, as well as Akito Hirose and Kirill Kudryavtsev. Nikitia Tolopilo got the nod once again tonight, facing off against Trent Miner.

The puck dropped on the first period with both teams looking to make their mark on the first game of this series. The teams exchanged a few penalties but neither team was able to capitalize. The Eagles came the closest to cracking the scoreboard, but Tolopilo shut it down to keep the game scoreless into the second.

The Canucks kicked off the second period by killing off a 5-on-3, which they were able to do successfully. A few more penalties were exchanged but once again neither team was able to capitalize. Nikita Tolopilo continued to stand on his head, making unreal stops and shutting down everything coming his way. The goalies remained at a standoff through to the third period.

Max Sasson was the first to break the deadlock just over 4 minutes into the third period, picking up an unassisted goal to get the Canucks on the board first. Jason Polin answered back for the Eagles grabbing his second goal of the season from T.J. Tynan and Oskar Olausson to tie the game up. After being locked at 1 goal apiece, the Canucks and Eagles found themselves unable to settle in regulation forcing overtime.

After a couple of good chances, the clock ran out on the extra time forcing the Canucks into a shootout once again.

The Canucks win the game 2-1 in a shootout victory. Abbotsford will take on the Eagles again tomorrow night closing out their road trip before returning home for the home opener against the Gulls on Oct 25-26.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.