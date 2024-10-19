Cleveland Takes 4-2 Win Forcing a Weekend Split in Charlotte

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters took down the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 on Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-2-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Checkers' John Leonard opened up the scoring just 5:59 into the contest, but the Monsters responded with just five seconds left in the opening frame with a power-play goal from Owen Sillinger assisted by Stanislav Svozil and Samuel Knazko sending both squads into the first break tied up at one goal. Both teams were scoreless for the first 17 minutes of the second period until Roman Ahcan poked home his third goal of the season, with Jake Gaudet and Denton Mateychuk being credited with assists handing Cleveland a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. The third period brought on a hectic finish with Charlotte forward, Matt Luff, scoring at 17:51, knotting the game at two goals. Less than 20 seconds later at the 18:07 mark of the period, Trey Fix-Wolansky took back the lead going top shelf on a penalty shot, immediately followed by Ahcan sliding in an empty netter with just 20 ticks left on the clock, sealing a 4-2 victory for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves for the win while Charlotte's Ken Appleby made 26 saves in the loss.

The Monsters finish the season-opening road trip against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, October 23, at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 2 - - 4 CLT 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 1/6 3/4 10 min / 5 inf CLT 25 1/4 5/6 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE CAJAN W 23 2 1-0-0 CLT APPLEBY L 26 3 1-1-1 Cleveland Record: 2-2-0-0, 4th North Division Charlotte Record: 3-1-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS *

*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.