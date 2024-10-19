Four-Goal Third Sinks Wild as Barracuda Claim 5-0 Win

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Four third period tallies by San Jose sent the Barracuda past the Wild 5-0 on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 37 saves in his season debut.

The first period ended scoreless, as the Barracuda outshot the Wild 15-10. San Jose thought they had struck first midway through period, but the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

San Jose opened the scoring at 11:44 of the second period on a rebound strike by Donavan Houle. The Barracuda ended the second frame with another 15 shots on goal to the Wild's seven, bringing the two period totals to 30 for San Jose and 17 for Iowa.

Anthony Vincent struck at 4:10 of the third period, followed by Houle's second off a Wild skate shorthanded at 6:10 and the score stretched to 3-0 San Jose.

At 13:09, Barracuda center Colin White added another shorthanded goal on a two-on-one rush making it 4-0.

San Jose rookie defenseman Luca Cagnoni scored his first pro goal on the power play at 18:10 bringing the final score to 5-0.

The Wild were outshot for the first time this season, as the game finished 42-26 in favor of the Barracuda. Iowa's power play was 0-3, while San Jose went 1-4 on the man advantage.

The Wild wrap up the weekend series against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.