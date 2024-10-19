Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2

A crowd of 6,059 saw the home opener as the Condors get five of a possible six points to start season

Connor Carrick (1st) gave the Bakersfield Condors (2-0-1, 5pts) a late third period lead, but the San Diego Gulls (1-3-0, 2pts) rallied and won it 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in front of a home opening crowd of 6,059. Daniel D'Amato (1st) scored his first as a Condor as well to level it late in the second after the Condors fell behind for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors host Calgary on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for a Taco & Margarita Tuesday with taco and margarita specials all night.

