Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2
October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
A crowd of 6,059 saw the home opener as the Condors get five of a possible six points to start season
Connor Carrick (1st) gave the Bakersfield Condors (2-0-1, 5pts) a late third period lead, but the San Diego Gulls (1-3-0, 2pts) rallied and won it 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in front of a home opening crowd of 6,059. Daniel D'Amato (1st) scored his first as a Condor as well to level it late in the second after the Condors fell behind for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
The Condors host Calgary on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for a Taco & Margarita Tuesday with taco and margarita specials all night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024
- Four-Goal Third Sinks Wild as Barracuda Claim 5-0 Win - Iowa Wild
- Stars Steal Victory in Tucson with Late Short-Handed Goal - Texas Stars
- Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Colorado to 6-1 Win Over Canucks - Colorado Eagles
- The Canucks Fell 6-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Their Final Stint of the Roadtrip - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lombardi's Two Goals Power Griffins to 2-1 Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Hangs on to Beat Utica in Home Opener Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Larsson's 41-Save Shutout Leads Penguins to 3-0 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads Take Home Opener Over IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Dominate But Penguins Hang On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Drop 3-2 OT Contest to Wolves - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs' Comeback Falls Short - Rockford IceHogs
- Cleveland Takes 4-2 Win Forcing a Weekend Split in Charlotte - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Topple Bears 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Peterson Nets Another Pair as T-Birds Double up Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brett Berard Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Islanders 5-4 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Comeback Falls Short against Senators, Lose 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Late Penalty Shot Goal Leads to Cleveland Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Ignatjew Makes his AHL Debut, Beating the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3 - Calgary Wranglers
- Amerks Come up Short in Rematch with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Laval Rocket, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Sign Fitzgerald, Spodniak to AHL Contracts - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in First Installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview - Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners (1-1-0-0) vs Texas Stars (1-1-0-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matěj Blümel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Hit the Road to Face Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolves, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Eagles Fall Short in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Abbotsford - Colorado Eagles
- Griffith Scores Twice As Condors Beat Reign, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Beat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in a Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Fleury's Hat Trick Leads Firebirds to First Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Fall to Condors - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.