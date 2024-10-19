Eagles Fall Short in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Abbotsford

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Abbotsford goaltender Nikita Tolopilo made 29 saves on 30 shots and denied all three shooters in a shootout, as the Canucks picked up a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Abbotsford forward Max Sasson scored the game's first goal 4:20 into the third period, while Eagles forward Jason Polin provided the team's lone tally later in the final frame. Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, despite making 28 saves on 29 shots.

The first period would see the Canucks outshoot Colorado 8-6, as each team earned a pair of opportunities on the power play, with neither side able to take advantage. The two teams would eventually head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The second period would see the Eagles put up 14 shots, while holding Abbotsford to just five shots on net. However, some strong play in the crease from Miner and Tolopilo would keep the scoresheet clean through 40 minutes of action.

Still scoreless as play began in the third period, Sasson would finally break things open when he fed a shot from the top of the crease through the leg pads of Miner, giving the Canucks a 1-0 edge at the 4:20 mark of the final frame.

A power play would allow Colorado to even up the score just 5:10 later, as Polin fielded a pass at the side of the crease before sweeping the puck into the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

Sixty minutes was not enough to determine a winner, as the contest would transition to a sudden-death overtime. In the extra session, goaltending would continue to hold serve, as Miner shut down all three shots thrown his way, while Tolopilo denied the only shot he faced, sending the game to a shootout.

Tolopilo would deny shootout efforts from Jayson Megna, Oskar Olausson and Jere Innala, while Abbotsford forward Tristen Nielsen found the back of the net, giving the Canucks the 2-1 win.

The Eagles finished the game going 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, October 19th at 7:05pm at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

