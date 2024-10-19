IceHogs Hit the Road to Face Admirals

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs face off against the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 6:00pm CT inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Saturday night's matchup concludes the weekend home-and-home series following the Admirals' 6-3 win on Friday in Rockford. Tonight's game marks the first road contest of the season for Rockford and begins a four-game road trip.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-4th Central Division)

Milwaukee: 2-1-0-0, 4 points (T-1st Central Division)

Nazar on the Scene In just his second game with the IceHogs', forward Frank Nazar collected his first goal in a Rockford goal last night against Milwaukee. The 20-year-old gathered in a loose puck in the neutral zone while shorthanded, then burst in on a breakaway and beat Admirals' goaltender Matt Murray under the pads. Nazar scored his first NHL goal last season on the night of his National Hockey League debut. In similar fashion, Nazar was sprung in on a breakaway and earned the milestone goal against Carolina in front of a packed United Center.

Dach-Tober

IceHogs forward Colton Dach scored the first goal of the season for Rockford in last Saturday night's 4-1 win over Grand Rapids. The 21-year-old recorded 27 points (11g, 16a) in his 48 games with Rockford last season. Dach is a 2021 Blackhawks' draft choice where he was selected 62nd overall at the end of the 2nd-round. The forward tacked on an assist in Friday night's loss to create a two-game point streak.

Young Guns:

The youth movement has taken root in Rockford to begin the 2024-25 season. Five players collected their first AHL points in the IceHogs' home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins last Saturday. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Samuel Savoie scored their first AHL goals in the 4-1 season-opening win. Gavin Hayes, Frank Nazar III, and Landon Slaggert all picked up their first AHL points with assists against the Griffins.

ICYMI:

The IceHogs announced their 2024-25 leadership group ahead of the opening night puck drop. Center Brett Seney was named the team Captain. Seney enters his third season in Rockford after a stellar 63-point campaign a year ago. Cole Guttman and Isaak Phillips were named the IceHogs' assistant captains for the start of the season.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

The IceHogs and Admirals will face off ten times this season. 6-3 Milwaukee

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

