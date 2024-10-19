Ignatjew Makes his AHL Debut, Beating the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3

Welcome to the show, Waltteri Ignatjew.

The netminder had a stellar game making 32 saves in his AHL debut as the Wranglers beat the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3 in Nevada in the first of back-to-back tilts Friday night.

Rory Kerins opened up the night with a goal assisted by Dryden Hunt. Kerin has been on a tear, notching a hat-trick in his last outing and sitting with five goals coming into the night.

This apple was the Hunts 200th point in his AHL career.

No more than 30 seconds later, Clark Bishop scored off a pass from Jakob Pelletier.

To end the first period, Walker Duehr scored the Wranglers third goal assisted by Ilya Nikolaev from the slot.

Forward Gage Quinney of the Silver Knights put his team on the board halfway through the second period.

Kerins returned the favour with a deflection goal, assisted by Pelletier with 7:30 remaining in the second.

Henderson picked up two more goals in the third, scored by Grigori Denisenko and Callahan Burke respectively.

It quickly turned into a one-goal game.

Bishop widened the gap again with 20 seconds left in the game, assisted by Lucas Ciona.

Bishop was tripped on a clear breakaway before he had the chance to score on an empty-netter.

The referees ruled the infraction as a goal, awarding the Wranglers an uncontested marker.

