Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m.

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO @ BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m.

The Condors 27th home opener is tonight after a 2-0-0 start to the season on the road

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.)

PROMOTION: Home Opener presented by Eyewitness News, Groove 99.3 FM, and Flagship Solar. The Player Red Carpet and Party on the Plaza starts at 4:30 p.m. sharp. The first 2,500 fans when doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members) receive a Condors cowbell.

BROADCAST:

AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY

AM 800 FOX SPORTS RADIO / IHEART RADIO

JERSEY RAFFLE & AUCTION: Win a Cam Dineen jersey, bid on a Lane Pederson jersey, and more signed memorabilia. You do not need to be present to win.

The Condors and San Diego Gulls meet for the first of eight games this season. Bakersfield is 9-4-0 in its last 13 home games against the Gulls.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield improved to 2-0-0 on the season with a 4-1 road win in Ontario less than 24 hours ago. James Stefan opened the scoring with his first professional goal and Collin Delia was a winner in his Condors debut, stopping 23 of 24.

GRIFF DOING GRIFF THINGS

Seth Griffith made his season debut last night and scored twice. He has led the Condors in scoring in each of the past three seasons.

NEW CAREER HIGH

Jayden Grubbe recorded his first three-point game last night, notching three assists. As a rookie last season, the Calgary native had 14 points (8g-6a).

LOCKED DOWN

The Condors have allowed just two goals through the first two games of the season. Last year, the team was eighth at 2.81 goals against a contest.

QUICK START

Bakersfield looks for their first ever 3-0-0 start to a season in the AHL era tonight.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin was one of three Condors to record a multi-point night last night, picking up two assists. He had eight points (4g-4a) in 13 games a season ago.

SCOUTING THE GULLS

San Diego saw a furious third period rally fall short at home last night, dropping a 6-5 decision to Coachella Valley. The Gulls trailed 6-1 entering the final frame. Sam Colangelo and Roland McKeown each had multi-goal nights.

TACOS & MARGARITA TUESDAY ON TAP!

The Condors are home Tuesday against Calgary for a Taco & Margarita Tuesday! Enjoy taco and margarita specials all night. The fun starts at just $15.

