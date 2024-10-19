Griffith Scores Twice As Condors Beat Reign, 4-1

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

James Stefan (1st) scored his first professional goal as the Bakersfield Condors (2-0-0. 4pts) won 4-1 against the Ontario Reign (1-2-0, 2pts) on Friday. Seth Griffith (1st, 2nd) scored twice and Matthew Savoie (1st) added an empty-net goal for his first as a Condor.

Collin Delia made it all stand up with 23 stops in his team debut. Jayden Grubbe had three assists.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow night is the home opener! The first 2,500 fans will get a Condors Cowbell thanks to Flagship Solar. The player red carpet and party on the plaza starts at 4:30 p.m.

