Bears Drop 3-2 OT Contest to Wolves

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (2-1-1-0) continued their 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a 3-2 loss in overtime to the Chicago Wolves (1-1-0-0) on Saturday night at GIANT Center.

NOTABLES:

Alex Limoges scored his first of the season for Hershey at 12:51 of the second period to tie the score at 1-1, just 16 seconds after Bradly Nadeau had opened the scoring for Chicago with his first professional goal. The goal by Limoges extended his point streak to four games (1g, 5a) since the start of the season.

The Bears took their first lead of the night at 3:08 of the third period with a power-play strike from Pierrick Dubé, who had assisted on Limoges' earlier goal. The Wolves responded just 17 seconds afterward on a tally by Brendan Lemieux.

Scott Morrow scored the overtime goal to give Chicago the victory at 3:10 of the extra session. The goal was Morrow's first professional tally and handed Hershey its first regular-season overtime loss since Feb. 15, 2023 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The game marked the first between Hershey and Chicago since Feb. 19, 2006; Hershey is now 4-0-1-1-0 in head-to-head play versus Chicago with the loss, but maintains an active six-game point streak against the Wolves heading into Sunday's rematch between the clubs.

The game marked the return of Pink the Rink Night, presented by Penn State Health, featuring several activations throughout the game emphasizing the fight against breast cancer.

SHOTS: HER 35, CHI 34

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 31-for-34; CHI - Spencer Martin, 33-for-35

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-2; CHI - 0-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

"I thought this was one of our better games actually. You know, we haven't had a whole lot of time for practice time. You sprinkle in that Wednesday game at Bridgeport with travel, and it's usually where you have a week off where you can really work on with your team. I'm not making excuses, it's just the way the schedule is, but it's a pretty heavy load to start the season. There's still a lot of guys here so when you're running practice, it's hard to get guys their proper reps, but all in all, I thought we were trending in the right direction. We'd like to have the win; of course the result [tonight] was not there, but we've just got to learn that you have to win more puck battles and understand that the game tomorrow's just gonna be the same thing, [Chicago's] gonna be honest with their aggressive system and their speed." - Todd Nelson on Hershey's play tonight against Chicago

"I know [Limoges] and [Dubé] played together for a while last year. And for me coming in playing with two guys of that caliber, it's been a treat for me and a learning curve for sure. And I think I'm just starting to get used to their chemistry, and starting to read off them a little bit better." - Spencer Smallman on adapting to his role as center on a line with Alex Limoges and Pierrick Dubé

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Chicago Wolves again on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at GIANT Center for Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night. All fans 12-and-under will receive a trick-or-treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.

