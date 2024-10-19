Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Colorado to 6-1 Win Over Canucks

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored four goals in the third period to lift the Eagles to a 6-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday. Forward Tye Felhaber and defenseman Connor Mayer each potted a pair of goals for Colorado, while forwards Jere Innala and Mark Senden each finished the night with a goal and an assist. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese earned the win in net, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the contest.

The first period would see the Eagles shut down a pair of Abbotsford power plays, while also outshooting the Canucks by a count of 12-4. The opening stanza would also feature a fight between Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald and Abbotsford blueliner Jett Woo. Despite the bevy of offensive opportunities, neither team would be able to light the lamp and the period would come to an end with the contest still scoreless.

The scoring would open up 11:53 into the second period when Senden created a turnover in his own zone before streaking down the ice and burying a shot from the low slot. The goal was Senden's first in an Eagles sweater and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge.

The advantage would grow when Mayer scored his first AHL goal, fielding a pass at the top of the left-wing circle and guiding home a wrister. The tally would put the Eagles up 2-0 with 2:20 remaining in the middle frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Canucks 9-5 in the period and carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

Abbotsford would cut the deficit to 2-1, just 2:20 into the third period when forward Ty Glover took advantage of traffic in front of the net with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle.

The momentum would swing the other direction when Felhaber flew down the right-wing boards before cutting to the crease and beating goalie Jiri Patera to put the Eagles on top 3-1 at the 12:02 mark of the final frame.

Innala would make his mark 3:03 later when he snapped home a wrister from between the circles to push the lead to 4-1.

Mayer would strike again just 27 seconds after the Innala marker when he lit the lamp with a shot from the right-wing circle, putting Colorado up 5-1.

Felhaber would round out the scoring with a goal from the top of the crease to give the Eagles a 6-1 advantage with only 1:02 left to play in the game.

Colorado outshot the Canucks by a final count of 36-19, as the Eagles went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Patera suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 36 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 25th at 7:00pm MT at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

