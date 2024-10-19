Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (0-3-0-0) head out on the road for the first time this season to open a home-and-home series against the Hartford Wolf Pack (1-0-0-1) this weekend. Tonight's puck drop from XL Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Islanders are seeking their first win of the year after coming up short in a trio of home games to begin the regular season, including a 3-2 loss to Hershey on Wednesday. Alex Jefferies (PPG) and Chris Terry both found the back of the net and logged multi-point performances (one goal, one assist), while Marcus Hogberg (0-2-0) made 22 saves. Liam Foudy had a game-high five shots.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game is the first of 10 meetings in the "Battle of Connecticut" and the first of five visits to XL Center. It's also the first of back-to-back matchups this weekend, as the Islanders will host Hartford at 3 p.m. tomorrow. Bridgeport went 3-6-1-0 against its in-state rival last season and 2-3-0-0 in those games on the road. The Islanders earned a 4-1 victory in their last trip to Hartford on Apr. 3, 2024, when Aidan Fulp's first pro goal stood as the game winner.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack won their home opener last night by outlasting the Springfield Thunderbirds in a chaotic, 6-5 final at XL Center. Hartford scored four times in the first period and was terrific on special teams, going 2-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the kill. Jaroslav Chmelar (two goals, one assist) and Brett Berard (one goal, two assists) each had a three-point performance, while former first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann scored twice in the opening frame. Louis Domingue made 29 saves. It was Hartford's first win of the season in their second contest after a 4-3 shootout loss in Lehigh Valley last weekend. The Wolf Pack are led by first-year head coach Grant Potulny, who was hired on June 27th.

TOP OF THE CHARTS

Rookie forward Alex Jefferies recorded his first professional multi-point game on Wednesday when he scored on the power play and added an assist against Hershey. The 22-year-old has points in both of his appearances this season and leads the Islanders in assists (2) and points (3), and has Bridgeport's lone power-play tally. He is currently tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring. A fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2020, Jefferies has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 14 pro games dating back to the end of last season. His second career goal came in Hartford on Apr. 3, 2024.

TERRY CONTINUES TO ASCEND

Chris Terry scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday and added a power-play assist for a two-point performance. The 34-year-old is already the AHL's active all-time leader in goals (312) and points (743), and is inside the top 22 in both of those categories overall. Terry ranks 17th in career goals, is 22nd in points, 26th in assists (431), and 38th in games played (818). He is four goals from tying Bruce Boudreau (1978-92) for 16th and one point from tying Fred Thurier (1937-52) for 21st all-time. Terry returned to Bridgeport on Oct. 1st, signing an AHL contract with the club he spent two seasons with from 2021-23. He has 141 points (58 goals, 83 assists) in 131 games with the Islanders.

QUICK HITS

Cole Bardreau was named Bridgeport's 15th captain in team history last weekend, while Brian Pinho and Grant Hutton were selected as alternates... All three players are a key part of Bridgeport's penalty kill, which has been strong to start the season (12-for-14)... The Islanders went 11-22-3-0 on the road last season... Sam Bolduc's nine shots-on-goal are tied for most among all AHL defensemen.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (1-1-2): Last: 1-0 OTL at STL, Thursday -- Tonight vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (0-0-0-0): Season opener is tonight vs. Reading, 6:05 p.m. ET

