Wolf Pack Edge Islanders in Overtime

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Matt Maggio and Liam Foudy each collected three points and fellow linemate Fredrik Karlstrom scored two goals, but the Bridgeport Islanders (0-3-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-0-0-1) at XL Center on Saturday.

The Islanders battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits in the third period to pocket their first point of the season. Wyatt Newpower and Alex Jefferies (PPG) also scored, while Marcus Hogberg (0-2-1) made a season-high 37 saves in the road opener.

It was a night of quick answers on the scoresheet and a game that was never separated by more than a single goal. Both teams converted once in the first period, 37 seconds apart, including Bo Groulx's first of two goals that kicked off the scoring. The Wolf Pack forward skated towards the crease and slammed home Alex Belzile's rebound at the 14:13 mark to make it 1-0.

Less than a minute later, Karlstrom answered with his first goal as an Islander, beating Dylan Garand (1-0-0) blocker side on a breakaway. Maggio skated to his own blue line and advanced the puck to Foudy through the neutral zone, which allowed Foudy's one-touch pass to hit Karlstrom in stride.

Newpower gave Bridgeport its only lead with his first goal with the club 11:39 into the second period. Once again, Maggio and Foudy combined to set up Newpower near the right point, and the former UConn defenseman did the rest. Newpower hustled down the wall and abruptly cut towards the crease before forcing a backhand shot under Garand for a 2-1 advantage.

Forty-seven seconds later, Groulx knotted the game at 2-2 with another rebound strike - this time on the power play. Casey Fitzgerald's long shot from the point was blocked by Newpower in front, but the second opportunity came right to Groulx, who scored from the deep slot at 12:26.

Nearly three minutes went by before Brett Berard steered home a backhanded wraparound attempt, and gave Hartford a 3-2 lead, with his first of two goals.

The Islanders wouldn't go down quietly, scoring twice in the third period to force overtime. After Matthew Robertson was called for holding at the 12:32 mark, Jefferies raced into the zone and blew a heavy wrist shot past Garand's glove for his second power-play goal in as many games. Chris Terry and Grant Hutton earned the helpers, including Terry's 744th career AHL point, tying him with Fred Thurier for 21st on the all-time list.

Adam Sykora answered exactly one minute later to give Hartford a 4-3 lead, but the Islanders drew equal yet again with less than three minutes left. Karlstrom got lost in the offensive zone and Maggio placed a terrific cross-ice pass right on the tape for the tying goal at 17:48. Foudy was awarded the secondary assist, tying his career high (three assists) and giving Maggio a new career mark (three assists).

Marc Gatcomb was called for boarding with a hit on Anton Blidh as the horn sounded to end regulation, which gave Hartford its seventh power play of the night to begin overtime. Berard ended the contest with a wrist shot from the right side.

Special teams were busy as the Islanders went 1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Wolf Pack tomorrow afternoon with a 3 p.m. rematch at Total Mortgage Arena. It's "Arcade Night" featuring arcade games such as bubble hockey, Pac-Man, pinball and laser tag. Arcade Night Promo Packs are on sale now, which include tickets to the game, concession vouchers, and an exclusive arcade/Fisherman-themed fanny pack! Doors open at 2 p.m.

