Comets Comeback Falls Short against Senators, Lose 5-4

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Belleville, Ontario. - The Utica Comets stepped onto the ice in enemy territory for the first time this season when they faced-off against a divisional opponent to the North, the Belleville Senators. The Comets were hunting for their first win of the season after losing the first two contests of the 2024-25 campaign at home the previous weekend. The team prepared all week for the puck drop on Saturday night in the province of Ontario against the top affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. It was Isaac Poulter who manned the crease for the Comets while Leevi Merilainen stepped into the net for the Senators. Although the Comets fought hard during the game and nearly erased a four goal deficit, they dropped the contest to the Senators in a 5-4 decision in a very close contest.

In the first period, it was Belleville that struck three times against the Comets. First, it was Zack Ostapchuk who fired a shot past Utica goalie, Isaac Poulter at 4:03. The Sens followed that up with a rebound chance that was capitalized on by defenseman Jeremy Davies at 6:48. Belleville gave themselves a 3-0 lead at 10:03 when Cole Reinhardt's slapshot flew through a screen and in. The period concluded with the Comets down by three.

In the middle frame, the Senators extended their lead after Donovan Sebrango wristed a shot through Poulter at 7:01 giving Belleville a 4-0 advantage. But, the Comets finally got onto the scoresheet after defenseman Colton White blasted a point-shot through traffic and into the net past goaltender, Leevi Merilainen at 9:19. It was White's first goal of the year and it was assisted by Mikael Diotte and Nolan Foote.

During the final period of regulation, the Senators scored a powerplay goal after a two-man advantage when Angus Crookshank batted a rebound in at :37 extending the Belleville lead, 5-2. Yet again, the Comets used a powerplay opportunity to cut the deficit after Brian Halonen threaded a shot through bodies and past Merilainen at 8:23. The goal was assisted by Max Willman and the game became a 5-3 scenario with over half the period left. It didn't take long for the Comets to rally again for another goal after Mike Hardman took a perfect pass right in front of the Sens net from Shane Bowers and slid the puck under the pads of Merilainen and into the cage at 12:31. The game suddenly was within reach for Utica. However, the team couldn't find a goal they needed with the extra attacker on the ice in the last minutes of the game and they ultimately would go without a victory to start the season.

The Comets are right back on the ice tomorrow against the Toronto Marlies at 4:00 PM on the road before heading to Laval for another game on October 25th at 7:00 PM. The team returns to the Adirondack Bank Center the following night at 7:00 PM on October 26th in a rematch against the Rocket. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.