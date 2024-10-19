IceHogs Sign Fitzgerald, Spodniak to AHL Contracts
October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have signed veteran defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald to an AHL Standard Player Contract.
Fitzgerald joined the IceHogs in the off-season on a Professional Tryout and scored his first goal as an IceHog against the Grand Rapids Griffins on opening night. Fitzgerald brings a wealth of experience to the IceHogs, having skating in over 300 AHL games with San Jose, Chicago, and Rockford.
"Cavan spent the last four seasons with Chicago and won a Calder Cup with them in the 2021-22 season," IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard said.
Rockford also announced the signing of Matus Spodniak to an AHL contract. Spodniak will report to the IceHogs ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel. Spodniak posted 20 points with the Fuel last season, where he appeared in 48 games.
"Matus attended training camp with us last year and had a great training camp with us this season," Bernard said.
Spodniak was named the DIII Player of The Year in 2023 with Adrian College before joining Indy.
