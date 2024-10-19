Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Laval Rocket, 1-0

October 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch defenseman Steven Santini (left) vs. the Laval Rocket

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Arianne Bergeron) Syracuse Crunch defenseman Steven Santini (left) vs. the Laval Rocket(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Arianne Bergeron)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Laval Rocket, 1-0, this afternoon at Place Bell.

The Crunch moved to 2-2-0-0 on the season and now sit at 0-2-0-0 in the eight-game series with the Rocket.

Brandon Halverson was strong in net for the Crunch as he turned aside 19-of-20 shots. Connor Hughes stopped all 23 shots faced to earn the shutout for the Rocket. Both Syracuse and Laval were held scoreless on five power play opportunities each.

The Rocket scored the game's lone goal with 7:12 remaining in the first frame. Filip Mesaìr set up Owen Beck to score on a wrister from the right circle.

Laval maintained their lead through the next two and a half periods to secure the win.

The Crunch head to Belleville to take on the Senators tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Third-round pick Roman Schmidt made his season debut this afternoon.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.